    Simcoe County politicians honour former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

    Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall poses with former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (X: @AlexFromBarrie) Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall poses with former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (X: @AlexFromBarrie)
    After the death of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, tributes are pouring in across the country, including from many leaders in Simcoe County.

    Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard shared a photo of himself with the late Prime Minister on social media, writing in part, "What a legacy he leaves and what a storyteller. He was, is, and will always be a great Canadian to me and our nation was blessed to have him as our Prime Minister."

    Mulroney's death was shared on social media by his daughter, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney.

    Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall also took to social media on Thursday evening, sharing a photo of himself with Mulroney.

    "Canadians have lost a giant today," read part of Nuttall's post.

    Condolences to the Mulroney family also came from Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte MP Doug Shipley.

