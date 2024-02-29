Simcoe County politicians honour former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

After the death of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, tributes are pouring in across the country, including from many leaders in Simcoe County.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard shared a photo of himself with the late Prime Minister on social media, writing in part, "What a legacy he leaves and what a storyteller. He was, is, and will always be a great Canadian to me and our nation was blessed to have him as our Prime Minister."

So sad to hear about the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney this evening. I was 18 years old when I starting leaning Conservative and it was because of Brian. I was glad to know him and share his desire to see @PersianGulfVets deemed as wartime service. #cdnpoli 1/2 pic.twitter.com/z4DCiiFii6 — John Brassard (@JohnBrassardCPC) February 29, 2024

Mulroney's death was shared on social media by his daughter, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney.

1/3

On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) February 29, 2024

Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall also took to social media on Thursday evening, sharing a photo of himself with Mulroney.

Canadians have lost a giant today. We will miss the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney and his dedication improving the lives of Canadians. My condolences to the entire Mulroney family. pic.twitter.com/dOeBbT4v0w — Alex Nuttall (@AlexFromBarrie) March 1, 2024

"Canadians have lost a giant today," read part of Nuttall's post.

Condolences to the Mulroney family also came from Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte MP Doug Shipley.