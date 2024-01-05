Simcoe County man showcases iconic 1937 Oldsmobile featured in classic Christmas movie

A Wasaga Beach, Ont. man with a passion for collecting enjoys cruising in his most prized possession, a 1937 model F37 Oldsmobile, the identical vehicle featured in the Christmas classic movie, 'A Christmas Story,' which was filmed in 1983 in Toronto and Niagara Falls.

Albert Grondin is still visibly thrilled about his vintage gem, having acquired the iconic car about seven years ago for $12,000.

Grondin said the reaction he gets from people when behind the wheel is priceless.

"Driving along and, people, their thumbs are up smiling when they see the car. Yeah, that's really something," he said.

Albert Grondin displays the infamous leg lamp in his Wasaga Beach, Ont., home from the classic movie, 'A Christmas Story.' (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The Oldsmobile has become a shared hobby for Grondin and his wife, Judy, who also revel in their extensive collection of movie memorabilia.

From autographed pictures to the infamous leg lamp and a replica Red Ryder BB gun, the Grondins have curated a treasure trove from the movie about a boy named Ralphie who wanted Santa to bring him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Albert Grondin, of Wasaga Beach, Ont., displays the replica OH FUUDGE licence plate he had made for his collection from the classic movie, 'A Christmas Story.' (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Grondin even tried to get a registered licence plate reading 'OH FUUDGE,' a famous line from the movie, but was turned down by the Ministry of Transportation.

"They said it was a curse word," Grondin explained.

So instead, the Wasaga Beach man had a replica licence plate created that he proudly holds onto. "The response from people 'Oh Fudge, 'Oh Fudge,' they are tickled pink to see it," Grondin said.

The vehicle is showcased at local parades and car rallies. "This is my passion," Grondin affirmed. "I started collecting things back in 1992 or 1993, around the same time I discovered the car."

Anyone interested in catching the cinematic gem up close can find it at any Wasaga Beach cruisers gathering on Monday nights from mid-May to September.