Simcoe County forecast includes freezing rain and record highs for the holidays

Simcoe County is in for weather whiplash, with freezing rain in the forecast on Friday before temperatures hit record highs for Christmas.

Anyone planning to travel on the roads for the holidays Friday night should be prepared for slick conditions.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, noting patchy freezing rain is possible overnight and into Saturday morning.

The national weather agency says there is the potential for slippery conditions, particularly on untreated surfaces, but freezing rain amounts are expected to be minor.

Despite the chilly overnight temps hitting below the freezing mark, daytime highs will climb over the next few days, with a dismal chance of Simcoe County having a white Christmas.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will reach 2C on Saturday with periods of snow mixed with rain, rising to 4C on Sunday under cloudy skies.

By Christmas Day on Monday, the agency expects daytime highs to reach a balmy 8C. The highest temperature recorded in the last 20 years on Dec. 25 in Barrie was in 2014, when daytime highs reached 5.8C, Environment Canada reports.