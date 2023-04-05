Simcoe County could mark record rainfall with 75 to 100mm in one day

Residents in Simcoe County were caught off-guard by a severe thunderstorm Mother Nature brewed up Wednesday, with heavy rainfall, hail and lightning.

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said the Barrie area would receive 50 to 75 millimetres of rain Wednesday, surpassing the total average for the entire month of April, which is around 55 millimetres.

The rainfall caused water pooling on many roads, putting City of Barrie crews to work to clear clogged drains and prevent flooding.

City of Barrie crews work to unclog drains amid heavy rainfall on Wed., April 5, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The Nottawasaga Conservation Authority also issued a flood outlook warning for the area, with a risk of rising river levels posing a public safety concern.

"There is really a concern of flash flooding [with] too much rain in a short period of time, but also in swollen rivers, and that certainly is something we're going to have to deal with here," Phillips added.

According to Environment Canada, the wet weather event was caused by a Colorado low. However, temperatures are expected to warm up dramatically starting Thursday.

Phillips reminds residents April is typically a tumultuous month.