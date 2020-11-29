BARRIE, ONT. -- A ‘significant winter storm’ that could dump a whole lot of snow on some parts of the region is expected to move in Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for communities including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Innisfil, and New Tecumseth. A snowfall warning blankets the Blue Mountains, Owen Sound, and Orangeville.

Forecasters expect rain or snow to start falling Monday morning, flipping to straight snow by afternoon. While senior climatologist David Phillips cautions a lot could still change, the region may see between 10 and 25 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts will depend on where you live.

Snow will continue Tuesday into Wednesday. Areas along the southern shore of Georgian Bay could see an additional 25 cm, though Environment Canada says snowfall amounts aren’t for sure.

Driving conditions could be dicey, especially Monday night into Tuesday. High winds could also be an issue in that time frame, with wind gusts of up 70 km/h possible, with areas near Georgian Bay getting the worst of the winds.

The system is expected to move out Wednesday, and the snow it brought to melt off.

The coming storm is in sharp contrast to unseasonably warm conditions enjoyed by cyclists, joggers, and skateboarders along Barrie’s waterfront Sunday.

For some local businesses, the storm is a blessing, if a hard to manage one.

At Sojorun Barrie, assistant manager Ryan Fulfard says demand for cold weather gear is so high, they are struggling to keep up.

“We’re selling everything from winter boots that people simply did not have, to winter jackets,” says Fulfard. “People (have been) thinking about getting outside this winter, getting snowshoes. And cross-country skis have been flying out.”

Demand typically increases at the tail end of November and start of December. But this year, people were inquiring about winter gear as early as October. Now, their stock is getting smaller as the snow approaches.

“We’re definitely anticipating with snow that the demand will rise,” Fulfard says.