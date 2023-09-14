Shots fired in Caledon neighbourhood

Shots were fired just before midnight in a Caledon neighbourhood.

Police responded to a shooting incident in front of a home on McCormack Road in Caledon at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were sustained.

Police say the suspect left the area in a white vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).