Shop with Purpose Market expanding footprint into Simcoe County

The Shop with Purpose Market is expanding its geographic footprint, holding its first market in Innisfil on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Amanada Hicks/CTV News Barrie) The Shop with Purpose Market is expanding its geographic footprint, holding its first market in Innisfil on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Amanada Hicks/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories