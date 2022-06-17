Shelburne high school shifts to remote learning amid 'racially motivated' incident

Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne, Ont. (CDDHS) Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne, Ont. (CDDHS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver