Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm warning issued with potentially strong winds
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 7:23PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Thunderstorms are making their way across the area Thursday evening.
"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," states the weather agency's website.
Thunderstorms started crossing the area shortly after the dinner hour Thursday.
Environment Canada predicts wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Midland
- Coldwater
- Orr Lake
- Orillia
- Washago
- Orangeville
- Owen Sound
- Blue Mountains
- Northern Grey County
- Haliburton
- Minden
- Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst
- Huntsville
- Baysville
- Fenelon Falls
- Balsam Lake Park
- Northern Kawartha Lakes
The storm should only last a little more than an hour with the possibility of 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall.