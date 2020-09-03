BARRIE, ONT. -- Thunderstorms are making their way across the area Thursday evening.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," states the weather agency's website.

Thunderstorms started crossing the area shortly after the dinner hour Thursday.

Environment Canada predicts wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Orillia

Washago

Orangeville

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Northern Grey County

Haliburton

Minden

Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Huntsville

Baysville

Fenelon Falls

Balsam Lake Park

Northern Kawartha Lakes

The storm should only last a little more than an hour with the possibility of 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall.