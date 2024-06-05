Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible

A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka on Wednesday afternoon, stating that the conditions may result in strong wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rain.

The national weather agency stated that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water," stated Environment Canada.

Thunderstorms may persist into the early evening as a cold frost moves through southern Ontario.

Over the next four days, residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of showers.