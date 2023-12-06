BARRIE
Barrie

    • Several charges laid against teens accused of firing weapon, robbing jewelry store

    Three teens face multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery in Collingwood where police say they fired a weapon after going into the downtown store.

    Police say a 16 and 17-year-old from Brampton and a 17-year-old from Whitby were arrested on Monday after fleeing the scene in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

    The three teens face charges of armed robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fleeing officers, discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, and disguise with intent.

    The Whitby teen is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order and failing to comply with a sentence.

    Police say the teens were arrested without further incident several hours after the alleged robbery following a massive search by officers on the ground and in the air.

    The accused teens, who remain in police custody, cannot be named under the protection of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police say no one at the D.C. Taylor Jewellers store on Hurontario Street was physically injured during the incident.

    The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities asking anyone with information to call Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

