3 teens in custody in connection with armed robbery at Collingwood jewelry store

Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.

A security camera perched atop Town Hall captured what appears to be three individuals walking into D.C. Taylor Jewellers around 3:20 p.m. on Monday and running from the store exactly one minute later.

According to provincial police, the suspects fired a weapon after going into the Hurontario Street store.

A short time later, the suspects were seen taking off in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police say none of the store employees were injured. Three armed robbery suspects are captured on camera heading into a jewelry store on Hurontario Street in Collingwood, Ont., on Mon., Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Town of Collingwood)

The incident prompted the OPP to post on social media, warning the public to avoid the areas of Concession 6, Nottawasaga Sideroad 33/34 , and Sideroad 27/28 while officers actively searched for the trio near the Collingwood Regional Airport.

Officers found an abandoned SUV in a field near County Road 124 and the 30/31 Sideroad just south of Nottawa. Police say the SUV had been reported stolen by Toronto Police Services.

A search got underway with assistance from the OPP K9 unit, the OPP helicopter team, and multiple officers.

Police say three teens were apprehended without incident a few hours later and remain in custody.

The accused teenagers cannot be named under protection by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They will remain in police custody, with court appearances scheduled for Friday and Monday.

Meanwhile, staff and restoration crews at the jewelry store are cleaning up the mess. Store owners said it's unclear when they will reopen.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides

The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities asking anyone with information to call Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.