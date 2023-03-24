Several catalytic converters stolen from Barrie businesses

Police hope to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters from a Barrie., Ont., business in March 2023. (Barrie Police Services) Police hope to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters from a Barrie., Ont., business in March 2023. (Barrie Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver