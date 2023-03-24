Several catalytic converters stolen from Barrie businesses

Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from Barrie businesses.

According to police, two catalytic converters were stolen from two trucks parked at a Welham Road business sometime between Wednesday and Friday morning.

They say a tonneau cover on one of the trucks was also damaged and will need to be replaced.

A business in the city's southwest end reported five stolen catalytic converters.

"These thefts have left this business owner in a position where he is unable to operate his business as the work-related vehicles require repair and catalytic converter replacement," police stated in a news release.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the investigating officer at 705-725-7025 ext. 2702.

Barrie police ask business owners to park vehicles indoors, in a secure compound, or area where video surveillance is in place, where possible.

They also advise using aftermarket devices, such as catalytic converter shield kits or brightly coloured high-temperature spray paint on the converter to help prevent theft.