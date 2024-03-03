Several animals rescued from house fire in Barrie

Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Barrie on Saturday night.

According to fire officials, crews arrived on the scene just before 7 p.m. and located a home on Henry Street engulfed in flames.

Assistant Deputy Chief Eric McFadden says that once crews entered the home, they learned the homeowners were not home then; however, several cats and dogs were inside.

According to McFadden, crews were able to quickly carry each dog and cat out of the home safely and without injury.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire did not reignite.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.