BARRIE
Barrie

    • Several animals die in barn blaze near Orangeville

    A barn fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Thursday claiming the lives of several animals in Amaranth Township, is under investigation.

    Officials say the 20x20 stable on Dufferin Road 10 was well-involved when crews arrived.

    Police closed the area between Second Line and Mono Amaranth Townline while crews battled the blaze.

    It's believed six goats died in the fire.

    Officials say the barn is a total loss. No damage estimate was provided.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

