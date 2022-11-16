Serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Orillia sends one to hospital

An early-morning collision closed a large section of Highway 11 Wednesday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police closed the highway north and southbound between Memorial Avenue and Highway 12 at Old Barrie Road East.

Officials say crews arrived to find the multi-vehicle collision with one car flipped on its roof.

"The fire crew extricated the occupant from that vehicle, and paramedics took over patient care,” said Orillia's Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

“I’m not sure of the extent of injuries at this time,” Ferry said.

Orillia OPP released a statement indicating one person was taken to a Toronto area hospital.

The area had since reopened.