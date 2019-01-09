Featured
Serious crash in Barrie sends one to hospital, section of Bayfield closed
Police close a section of Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 for a collision investigation. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 4:28PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Barrie on Wednesday.
Police say a car and pickup truck collided on Bayfield Street between Wellington Street and Worsley Street around the noon hour.
A section of Bayfield Street from Maple Avenue to Drury Lane will remain closed for several hours.