Serious collision in Melancthon sends woman to trauma centre in critical condition

A car is left mangled in a bush after a two-vehicle collision on the 4th Line in Melancthon Township, Ont., on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 (CTV News Barrie) A car is left mangled in a bush after a two-vehicle collision on the 4th Line in Melancthon Township, Ont., on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 (CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories