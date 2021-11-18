Serious collision in Melancthon sends woman to trauma centre in critical condition
A car is left mangled in a bush after a two-vehicle collision on the 4th Line in Melancthon Township, Ont., on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 (CTV News Barrie)
Barrie, Ont. -
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township early Wednesday evening.
Provincial police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of the 4th Line northeast of Melanchthon and County Road 9.
Police say all occupants of the two vehicles were taken to a local hospital, but one woman had to be rushed to a London trauma centre.
Police are investigating what caused the collision.
They ask anyone with information to come forward and contact Dufferin OPP.