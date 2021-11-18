Serious collision in Melancthon sends woman to trauma centre in critical condition

Barrie, Ont. -

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township early Wednesday evening.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of the 4th Line northeast of Melanchthon and County Road 9.

Police say all occupants of the two vehicles were taken to a local hospital, but one woman had to be rushed to a London trauma centre.

Police are investigating what caused the collision.

They ask anyone with information to come forward and contact Dufferin OPP.