Senior reported missing found in Barrie

Police have found the senior who went missing at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"She was located half-an-hour ago," said Barrie Police's spokesperson Jennett Mays. "She's in good health."

Early this morning, police had asked for the public's help locating Shirley Howell, 87 .

Mays said Howell was found not far from the 135 Wellington St. West area, where she had last been seen.