Senior involved in theft after leaving Gateway Casino: police

South Simcoe Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking money from a senior outside Gateway Casino in Innisfil.

According to police, around 10 p.m. on February 16, an 82-year-old man was counting money for a cab ride home after leaving the casino on 5th Sideroad.

Police say the man was "holding his cab money in his right hand and the rest of his money in his left hand when a suspect came from behind and took the money from his left hand."

However, the man could not follow the suspect because he uses a mobility device to assist him in walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.