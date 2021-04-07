BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County and Muskoka have more pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines, with solid bookings over the next two weeks.

In Gravenhurst, the IDA Pharmacy received doses on Monday and did a 'dry run' of the program Tuesday, administering 40 shots to eligible residents.

The pharmacy manager said the first batch delivery included 200 doses, but that they don't know how many will be included in the next shipment.

The IDA is the only pharmacy in Gravenhurst currently giving the booster shot.

Several Shoppers Drug Marts across the region started giving the vaccine as of Saturday.

Shoppers Drug Mart 651, 165 Wellington St W, Barrie

Shoppers Drug Mart #1028 - 420 Essa Rd, Barrie

Shoppers Drug Mart #971 - 149 Westmount Drive North, Orillia

Shoppers Drug Mart # 973 - 9186 Highway 93, Midland

Shoppers Drug Mart #646 - 175 First St, Collingwood

Shoppers Drug Mart #977 - 4-1900 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach

Shoppers Drug Mart #647 - 51 King William St, Huntsville

Shoppers Drug Mart #696 - 140 Holland St W, Bradford

To book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy, residents must be 55 and older and have a valid OHIP card or another form of valid government-issued identification.