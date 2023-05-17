Select gas stations offering discounted fuel for limited time today: Here's where

Motorists can fill their tanks at a discounted price Thursday afternoon during a three-hour window at select gas stations.

Circle K stores are offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel at hundreds of locations across Canada for 'Fuel Day.'

The offer includes multiple stations in Simcoe County and Muskoka, including several in Barrie:

369 Bayfield Street

62 Essa Road

7 Anne Street North

221 Ferndale Drive South

610 Huronia Road

99 Mapleview Drive East

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard with Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The discounted fuel is available starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday until 7 p.m.