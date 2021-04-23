ORILLIA, ONT. -- Orillia police are offering a rebate for residents and businesses who install security cameras as part of a new program to help enhance community safety.

The program SCRAM, which stands for Security Camera Registry and Mapping, aims to have more surveillance in high volume areas, like the Sunshine City's downtown.

Staff Sgt. Nathalie Rivard said it could help with criminal investigations and possibly with missing person cases.

"It's a huge time saver. So when we know that an occurrence happened in a certain area, we'll be able to reach out to the city," Rivard explained the city maps locations of all the cameras available, making it easier for police to track them down.

The program offers owners a 50 per cent rebate of the cost for the surveillance system up to $500.

SCRAM is entirely voluntary, police said, and officers require permission to view any footage.

Residents and business owners interested in the program need to act fast. Police said it's a first-come, first-serve basis, and there is only $25,000 available in rebates.

Businesses that have cameras already installed are not eligible for the rebate but are encouraged to join the program.