Second World War veterans reflect on their service

Barrie, Ont. -

If Will Dwyer is known for one thing in Barrie, it's helping others.

"It's in the blood, raising money for people," he said.

Over the years, he's brought in more than $1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation, and now he's on track to raise the most money for the Barrie Legion's poppy campaign.

"A lot of people don't care what happens to veterans," said the Second World War veteran. "A lot of people are in desperate help for need."

Dwyer served in Italy with the Newfoundland Artillery Regiment during the Second World War.

He said that for him, Remembrance Day is about honouring those who gave their lives for the freedoms enjoyed today.

"All the people that got killed, young soldiers 17, 18, 19, 20-years-old, never came back," said Dwyer.

It's a sentiment shared by other veterans, including Bill Snow.

The decorations on his chest tell the story of his service.

"One of them represents I volunteered to give my life for you and for Canada," said Second World War veteran William Snow.

Snow was born in Newfoundland in 1922 and enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1943 in Toronto.

He served with the 1st Canadian Radar Battery and the 1st Canadian Infantry Division.

"We spotted targets for the artillery," said Snow. "That was our main purpose."

While his memories are still vivid, some are too painful to talk about.

"I left a lot of guys over there. It almost makes me cry to think about it now," said Snow.

It's something Alan Johnston said should serve as a reminder to Canadians.

"They didn't know from one day to the next, and a lot of people were killed in training. I knew two or three," he said.

Johnston was born in 1925 in Barrie and enlisted with the Canadian Army in 1945 at the age of 19.

He took his basic training in Orillia and advanced training at Camp Ipperwash.

In that time, he won the Cross Rifles and Crown for weapon efficiency.

"It was quite the experience," said Johnston. "It was the first time I was away from home. Ninety-five per cent of our platoon - they had never been away from home. We were alike that way."

The war ended soon after, and Johnston never made it overseas.

"I can thank the ones that did," Johnston said.