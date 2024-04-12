BARRIE
Barrie

    • Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP

    Lakefront properties in the Township of Tiny, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Lakefront properties in the Township of Tiny, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.

    Provincial police with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment said a few residents found large withdrawals from their bank accounts after trying to restore services.

    Police advise contacting a previous service provider listed on a past bill to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and "be mindful of unusual delays or suspicious information requests in the call."

    The authorities urge anyone suspecting they are a victim of fraud or cybercrime to report it to the police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

    With all the scams out there, police provided a CAFC link with a list of frauds to be aware of to avoid being victimized.

