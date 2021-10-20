Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man

BARRIE, ONT -

A large police search for a missing man in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning.

Police spent Tuesday night searching for the Barrie man and had a command post set up at a water filtration plant on Big Bay Point Road in the city's south end.

The man was later found at an Essa Road hotel after an employee recognized him from photos posted to social media by Barrie police.

Police indicate the man was taken to the hospital.