Scouts in Barrie holding fundraiser ahead of international trip

Barrie Scouts reflect at the cenotaph downtown on Fri. April 14, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie) Barrie Scouts reflect at the cenotaph downtown on Fri. April 14, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver