Scouts in Barrie holding fundraiser ahead of international trip

Some young scouts in Barrie are working to raise some money ahead of a big trip overseas later this year.

The 1st Barrie Foresters Scout group is preparing for a trip to military sites overseas with significant Canadian connections during the First World War. There will also be a jamboree in Amsterdam.

"These kinds of trips are very important to the group," said Brenda Meades, the group commissioner. "At Scouts Canada, our mission is to help develop young people to have greater success in the world and through these opportunities, we're able to achieve these goals."

The group is holding a trivia night on April 29 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Tickets for the event are $20 each or $100 for a table for six.

Meades says the group has been working towards this trip, the first time they've gone to these sites, for three years.

"The youth here are very excited for this opportunity," Meades says. "They've been working hard for it for a long time. For many of them, it is going to be their first time travelling overseas or even outside of Canada, which is an incredible opportunity."

About 500 youths from across Canada will be going on the trip.

"I'm excited to meet new people, see new sites and overall have a great time at this Jamboree," said Oliver Haynes, a member of the 1st Barrie Foresters Scout Troop.

There is also an option to sponsor a youth for $320.

For more information, you can click here.