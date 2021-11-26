School bus cancellations, snow squall warnings for Simcoe County
Barrie, Ont. -
All school buses and vans for the West Zone in Simcoe County are cancelled for Friday morning as snow squall warnings extend across the region.
The West Zone for school bus cancellations includes Collingwood, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for
- Barrie
- Collingwood
- Hillsdale
Accumulations of 10-20 cm are expected by Saturday morning, though some areas could see up to 25 cm of snow.
A weather advisory is also in place. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities due to strong northwesterly winds will persist throughout the day for parts of the region.
- Innisfil
- New Tecumseth
- Angus
- Shelburne
- Mansfield
- Northern Dufferin County
- Southern Grey County
- Dundalk
- Huntsville
- Baysville
are all under the winter weather travel advisory.
Environment Canada reminds people to be prepared to adjust driving to the changing road conditions.