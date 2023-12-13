BARRIE
Barrie

School bus cancellations in Muskoka

A school bus blanketed in snow on Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019 due to some intense snow squalls. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) A school bus blanketed in snow on Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019 due to some intense snow squalls. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

A snow squall warning that has been in effect since late Tuesday has forced the cancellation of the school buses in Muskoka.

All school buses for schools in Muskoka have been cancelled for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Environment Canada is predicting an additional 5- 15 cm of snow in the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions. The snowfall is expected to be heavy at times with the winds gusting to 50 km/h. The wind chill on Wednesday will feel like minus 14 and is expected to drop to minus 17 overnight.

The lake effect snow squalls are expected to weaken or shift south early this afternoon.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

AGING IN CANADA

AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises

A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News