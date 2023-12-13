School bus cancellations in Muskoka
A snow squall warning that has been in effect since late Tuesday has forced the cancellation of the school buses in Muskoka.
All school buses for schools in Muskoka have been cancelled for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.
Environment Canada is predicting an additional 5- 15 cm of snow in the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions. The snowfall is expected to be heavy at times with the winds gusting to 50 km/h. The wind chill on Wednesday will feel like minus 14 and is expected to drop to minus 17 overnight.
The lake effect snow squalls are expected to weaken or shift south early this afternoon.
