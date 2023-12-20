Schedule changes over the holidays in Barrie: Here's what residents need to know

BARRIE
    The holidays are upon us, and with that comes seasonal schedule changes for the City of Barrie.

    Here's what residents need to know:

    BARRIE TRANSIT

    Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule as usual on Christmas Eve, Sun., Dec. 26, with an added early morning service.

    On New Year's Eve, Sun., Dec. 31, buses will run on a Sunday schedule with additional service until 3 a.m. Transit rides from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve are free.

    CURBSIDE COLLECTION

    There will not be any curbside collection on Christmas Day, Mon., Dec. 25, or New Year's Day, Mon., Jan. 1.

    There will be curbside collection on Boxing Day, Tues., Dec. 26.

    LANDFILL

    The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

    RECREATION

    The City's three major recreational centres, Allandale Rec Centre, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, and East Bayfield Community Centre, will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

    Recreational centres will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to noon, with usual operating hours on Dec. 27 to Dec. 30.

    PARKING

    Residents are reminded there are possible exceptions to the Overnight Parking Bylaw over the holidays, including on-street parking being permitted on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1 from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. unless a Winter Maintenance Event is declared by 4 p.m. the day before.

    Winter Maintenance Events are declared when anticipated weather requires snow plowing, sanding, salting, direct liquid application, snow removal or other winter maintenance operations.

