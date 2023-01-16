Sauna fire in Muskoka Lakes

Firefighters responded to a sauna fire on Highway 169 Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Bala, Foot’s Bay, and Torrence stations crews arrived to find a fire in the sauna,” said Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Chief Ryan Murrell.

“There were three possible ignition sources we’ll be looking at today,” said Murrell.

He said that the residents had turned on the sauna and were waiting for it to warm up when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to have the fire under control in 10 minutes, saving the structure from too much damage.

Murrell said that damage is to the door, the interior finishings and the windows.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Murrell said the sauna is approximately 150 metres from the residence and 200 metres from a shed that stores parts and petroleum.