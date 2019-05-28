

CTV Barrie





Local country radio station KICX 106 has a new look and new name.

Pure Country is taking over the nation, with 13 country radio stations launching the rebrand on Tuesday with the new name, including KICX 106 which covers the Orillia, Barrie and Midland areas. It is now called Central Ontario’s Pure Country 106, owned by Bell Media.

“We’re still going to have the same fun, we’re still going to be out in the community, and we’re still going to give you the same music that you love every day,” said radio host Neil Anthony.

Pure Country 106 General Manager Mora Austin said it’s a big change, but a good one. “It’s going to take a little getting used to,” she said. “I just think the ability to do things nationally will be pretty cool, without taking away anything from our local content.”

There will be new features and shows as the station organizes programming and schedules to offer more to the listener, all while keeping the present in your car the same.