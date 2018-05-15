

CTV Barrie





Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre officially opened the Centre for Education and Research at hospital on Tuesday.

The CER is home to a simulation lab, a classroom, a mock training room, research ethics, office space and a student lounge making it a multi-functional, purpose built space.

“RVH is committed to advancing learning and seeking out research opportunities that support organizational performance and enhance patient care,” says Dr. Chris Tebbutt, vice president Academic and Medical Affairs. “Within the walls of the CER, and throughout the health centre, this important work is happening and is having a significant impact on improving patient care.”

For years, the health centre has been using research not just to improve care but also to validate and explore best practices.

The RVH Foundation committed $1 million to supporting teaching and research through the Hearts and Minds campaign.