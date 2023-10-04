Barrie

    • RVH officially opens newly upgraded imaging department

    As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie officially opened its newly upgraded breast imaging department on Wednesday.

    Early detection of breast cancer is essential, something Gravenhurst resident Laura Gordon knows all too well.

    "I had 13 lymph nodes removed. I could've had a very different ending to this story," said Gordon.

    Gordon came to RVH for imaging last year after feeling like something was wrong.

    "Within 48 hours, I was sent for an ultrasound and biopsy, and within a week of that, I was diagnosed with locally advanced breast cancer," she said.

    Gordon is now a breast cancer survivor, having beaten the disease last December.

    RVH has taken early detection to a new level by receiving all-new, state-of-the-art breast imaging equipment.

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., unveils new imaging equipment on Wed., Oct. 4, 2023. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

    "We are the regional high-risk screening hospital, so it's important for us to have the equipment that's going to provide radiologists with the best picture to be able to detect cancers earlier on," said RVH President and CEO Gail Hunt.

    The new technology provides much higher image quality, reducing the likelihood of patients needing follow-up testing.

    RVH sees 20,000 women through its imaging department every year.

    "The other thing that's really improved is the patient experience. These machines are much more comfortable for the patient, which is a step forward, but also, the exams are a lot quicker," noted RVH Medical Imaging Director Dr. Raj Grover.

    According to the Canadian Cancer Society, there's a one in eight chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and each year, more than 5,000 Canadian women die from the disease.

    "It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You need to do your checks, you need to know your body and advocate for yourself if you notice any changes," said Gordon.

    In addition to the new breast imaging machines, RVH will soon unveil another two pieces of diagnostic imaging equipment.

    A PET-CT will open this fall, and a third MRI is set to be functional in 2025.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News