BARRIE
Barrie

    • RVH implements universal masking amid rising respiratory illness rates

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

    Simcoe County's largest health centre is taking action to protect patients, visitors and its staff from the increasing rates of respiratory illnesses in the region by returning to universal masking.

    On Wednesday, officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie announced that visitors would be required to wear a hospital-issued mask upon entry, effective immediately.

    Masks may only be removed while eating or drinking outside of the hospital café and food court.

    Along with masking, visitors must self-screen before visiting the facility.

    Health experts say data indicates an increasing spread of COVID-19 and influenza this season, putting seniors, children and those immunocompromised most at risk.

    Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael's Hospital and the former scientific director of Ontario's now-defunct COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told CP24 on Tuesday that anyone not feeling well should stay home to avoid spreading symptoms to others. "It is common sense if you're feeling really infectious, feeling terrible, not to go out and mix with friends and family, especially people who are higher risk."

    Experts also recommend getting vaccinated.

    "The vaccine takes, depending on which vaccine, depending on the use, that is, 10 to 14 days to really ramp up, so there's still a window now where people can go and get vaccinated," Razak said.

