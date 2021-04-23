Advertisement
Routine traffic stop leads to an unexpected find
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 9:36PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 9:41PM EDT
Traffic stop yields cash, drugs and weapon. (Source: Twitter, OPP Huronia West.)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Huronia West OPP made an expected find during a routine traffic stop.
Officers stopped an e-bike to educate the rider on the importance of using a helmet.
Instead, they found the rider to be in possession of drugs, a sizable amount of cash and a weapon.
Police did not specify the exact location of the traffic stop or give details about the person or any possible charges at this time.