Roof collapses after fire tears through Innisfil home
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 7:40PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 11:09AM EST
BARRIE -- Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused a home in Innisfil to go up in flames on Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived at the house on Angus Street near Booth Avenue around 2 pm, the home was fully involved causing the roof to collapse.
Firefighters used a defensive attack to try and control it and also stop it from spreading to nearby homes.
There were no injuries reported, but damage is estimated at 700,000 dollars.
