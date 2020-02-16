BARRIE -- Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused a home in Innisfil to go up in flames on Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the house on Angus Street near Booth Avenue around 2 pm, the home was fully involved causing the roof to collapse.

Firefighters used a defensive attack to try and control it and also stop it from spreading to nearby homes.

There were no injuries reported, but damage is estimated at 700,000 dollars.