Rock climber trapped on huge boulder

A rock climbing adventure turned sour when the climber got trapped on a cliff Saturday.

The climber became trapped atop a large rock outcropping at the Singhampton Caves, 30-minutes east of Barrie.

His climbing partner called emergency services for assistance.

Fire Chief Scott Davison of Clearview Fire and Emergency Services said the man who climbed the stand-alone 50-foot boulder was unable to get back down safely.

"It was in a very remote area that crews had to utilize rope systems to gain access to," Davison said.

"Crews were able to bring the climber down with a ladder system," he said.

Davison said the man did not sustain injuries during his rock-climbing adventure.