Retiree considers buying a new truck with major lottery win
Ronald O'Leary is $100,000 richer after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Ontario 49 draw on July 29.
The 73-year-old grandfather from Alliston said he'd won smaller prizes in the past while playing the lottery, but this is his largest to date.
"I won a free ticket," he said of his previous winnings.
The retiree checked the ticket he purchased at Circle K on Young Street in Alliston on his computer and realized he had finally hit it big.
He said he went to the store to validate the win.
"I shared the news with my children and brothers, and they were excited for me," he said.
While he hasn't made any significant plans with his winnings yet, O'Leary is considering treating himself to a new truck.
