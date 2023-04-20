Retired welder wins lottery twice in one year

A retired welder and musician from Innisfil is celebrating his luck after his second lottery win in a year.

Richard Claus won $382,900.20 with the Lottario ticket he purchased at Petro Canada in Innisfil.

"I went to the store and asked the cashier for a printout of the winning numbers and brought it home. The printout said there was one winner, and I thought, maybe I am that winner. And sure enough, I matched all six numbers," he said.

And this isn't the first time the Innisfil man struck it lucky.

"I won $10,000 a year ago on Encore."

Claus said his wife thought it was an April Fool's joke since he won the April 1 Lottario draw.

"When she realized it was real, she was so happy," he said.

The retiree plans to share his win with his daughter, vacation to Las Vegas with his wife, and buy a new guitar with winnings.

"It feels good to win this big. I've had no sleep since I found out and have been shaking ever since," he concluded.