Residents in Orillia neighbourhood urged to remain indoors for OPP investigation

OPP urges residents in an Orillia neighbourhood to remain in their homes until further notice.

A heavy police presence is in the north end of West Street as provincial police conduct an active investigation.

Several armed officers and police vehicles are in the area.

Orillia OPP isn't providing many details at this time surrounding the circumstances of the investigation.

Police are requesting the public avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back with CTVBarrieNews.ca for updates as they become available.