Residents flock downtown as Barrie Patio season begins

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'

Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver