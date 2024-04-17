Residents displaced by destructive house fire

A destructive fire broke out in a Barrie home on Tuesday night, displacing residents and leaving the home unlivable.

Firefighters and six units were called to Geddes Crescent to battle the flames and heavy smoke.

House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)

Officials report that the blaze, which heavily damaged the garage, caused extensive smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

When the paramedics arrived, they treated one person for injuries.

Fire crews cleared the fire a few hours later.

House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how much damage has been done in terms of dollar amount.