BARRIE
Barrie

    • Residents displaced by destructive house fire

    House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge) House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    A destructive fire broke out in a Barrie home on Tuesday night, displacing residents and leaving the home unlivable.

    Firefighters and six units were called to Geddes Crescent to battle the flames and heavy smoke.

    House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)

    Officials report that the blaze, which heavily damaged the garage, caused extensive smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

    When the paramedics arrived, they treated one person for injuries.

    Fire crews cleared the fire a few hours later.

    House fire on Geddes Crescent in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)

    The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

    It is unclear how much damage has been done in terms of dollar amount.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News