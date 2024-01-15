Residents dig out in chilly temps while winter enthusiasts rejoice

BARRIE
    Simcoe County experienced a dramatic shift in weather as temperatures plummeted and snowfall blanketed the region over the weekend. Residents in Angus and Barrie were greeted with a transformed landscape, setting the tone for the winter season.

    In Penetanguishene and Midland, residents bundled up to dig out from the weekend storm.

    Shawn Quesnelle, a resident, described the conditions as "brutal."

    "I've been shovelling for days and days. It's chilly," he said.

    Snow piles along Main Street in downtown Midland are growing, prompting nearby Penetanguishene to initiate snow removal from six different streets Monday night.

    Vehicle owners are urged to avoid street parking to facilitate the town's efforts to clear snow banks again on Tuesday night.

    Meanwhile, the recent snowfall and chilly temperatures are a welcome development for ski resorts.

    "Thankful for Mother Nature finally blessing us with 20 centimetres of fresh snow since yesterday alone," said Amber Currie with Horseshoe Resort. "Ski resorts would not be here right now if it wasn't for our wonderful team of snowmakers, they've kept us in operation since opening day."

    Horseshoe Resort boasts 50 centimetres of fresh snow, with snow-making machines operating at full capacity.

    The resort plans to continue snow production if the temperatures remain favourable.

