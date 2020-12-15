BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police remind residents that not following public health guidelines could result in a hefty fine this holiday season.

Police reported two separate instances where officers allege quarantine requirements were not followed, resulting in charges.

According to police, a woman who recently travelled from the United States was supposed to be isolating in an Innisfil home, but when police arrived for a check-in, they were told she was out shopping.

When she returned, police charged her with failing to comply with an order under the Quarantine Act.

Police said an Innisfil man returned home from the Caribbean, and when officers dropped by for a quarantine check, they said he was with friends shopping in Toronto.

He was also charged under the Quarantine Act.

With Christmas around the corner, police warn residents to adhere to the Emergency Orders. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to $1,000.