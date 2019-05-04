

It's the age-old rule, what goes up must come down, and that's the case for some areas of Muskoka that are finally starting to see some relief as water levels begin to recede.

On Saturday, crews of volunteer rescue workers with the Emergency Response Team packed up their boats and headed home.

"The water line does appear to be receding at this point," said Ryan Faye with the Emergency Response Team, "we expect that people will be able to access those roads that were inaccessible two days ago."

Water levels, while still high on Lake Muskoka, are stable allowing the Canadian Forces to shift focus to other areas in need, re-assigning 70 troops to the Ottawa Valley; leaving 50 to continue with flood fighting efforts in Bracebridge.

The relief has one family hoping the water levels are low enough for them to access their island cottage for the first time since the flooding, with the hope to pass on any news to their neighbours.

"The marinas, all their docks are under water, so they have no place to put boats," said the cottage owner, "so we have to wait at least until the water comes down enough so they can start putting boats in the water and we can go out and see our place."

As Lake Muskoka slowly improves, the massive flow continues to travel down the watershed through to Bala and the Moon River.

"The amount of water is amazing," said Bala resident Richard Sondermeyer, "it's just unbelievable everywhere you go, how much there is."

"I am hoping that this was the maxed out," said another Bala resident Vince Vito, "the water has got to get through the whole system and then once it's through the whole system we will start to recede."

Residents like Vito continue to fight back as they wait for Mother Nature to do her job and move the water out to Georgian Bay.

"This has receded about two inches cause I have been monitoring it," said Vito, who's been keeping an eye on his neighbour's property, "that boathouse, [the water] its right up to the roof, and that's huge; like it could take the roof right off."