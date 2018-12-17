

As Christmas nears, children are eagerly awaiting Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve, but at the Ontario SPCA, it was a special holiday delivery of dogs that brought smiles to the staff.

The OSPCA took in 27 Northern dogs that will need forever homes once they have the necessary vaccines, and are spayed or neutered.

The animal shelter says Northern Ontario has a serious canine overpopulation and they working to bring awareness and action to the issue.

“With cold winter weather setting in, the need to relocate these dogs was urgent, as many dogs in these Northern communities are free-roaming,” said Madalyn Abreu, manager of the Barrie Animal Centre.

The dogs have made their way to SPCA centres in Barrie, Stouffville, Muskoka, Orillia, Midland, and Orangeville. The Toronto Humane Society will also welcome some of the pooches until they can be homed.

The Ontario SPCA has transferred more than 400 animals from nearly 30 Northern communities this year.

