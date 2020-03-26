Repeat bike thief caught on camera in York Region
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:25PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:26PM EDT
Police release surveillance video of a man accused of three bike thefts from the same store in Whitchurch-Stouffville. (York Regional Police)
BARRIE -- Police are hoping the public can help to identify a man accused of stealing three bikes from the same store.
York Regional Police released a surveillance video of the man allegedly stealing a bike from a bicycle shop in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Main Street.
The first theft happened on March 18 just before 6 a.m. when the suspect broke in and stole a mountain bike worth more than $5,000.
Two days later, police say that the same suspect went into the same store and took two more bikes worth more than $1,000 each.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.