Remembrance Day exhibit on display at the Orillia Public Library

Barrie, ONT. -

'The Art of Remembrance' is now on display at the Orillia Public Library, paying tribute to those from the region who fought in both world wars.

This year, the display can be viewed through a window, offering a glimpse into the lives of those who fought in the First and Second World Wars.

"Every year, we do a really large remembrance event, but because of COVID, we weren't allowed to do it this year, and we had to figure out something we could do outside," said Orillia Public Library community services coordinator Jayne Turvey.

With this year marking the 100th anniversary of the poppy, there are hundreds of poppies that local students and seniors have crafted. There is also a Mnjikaning First Nations display.

"I wanted to teach the children the significance of the poppy because I always say when we do these remembrance events, that young people, if they don't have a connection to the military, how do they remember?" Turvey said.

"I hoped that with doing these poppies, they will support the legion, they will encourage their parents to donate and wear a poppy, and they will understand the significance of the poppy," Turvey added.

The library started the displays in 2014, and every year it has grown, with 1,200 students and visitors walking through in 2019.

This year, the library is also handing out over 600 books to schools with information about local soldiers and questions for students to answer.

"My father was a prisoner of war captured at Dieppe, and I helped him write a book, and I saw the emotion, we talked in schools, so remembrance is really important to me," Turvey said. "I've been standing at a cenotaph since the day I could stand up."

The exhibit is on display until Nov. 15.