BARRIE -- One day after a devastating fire burned a home to the ground in Grey Highlands, investigators say remains have been recovered.

Police believe one person may have been trapped in the raging inferno that broke out on Thursday morning on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline, east of Grey Road 13, near the community of Eugenia.

CTV News has learned three people were residing at the home, but only two people were inside when the fire erupted. Officials say one person escaped to a neighbour's house and was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's believed the other occupant never made it out.

The blaze caused the bungalow to collapse into itself. By the time crews got it under control several hours later, there was nothing but smouldering ash and charred scraps left.

Grey Highlands Fire crews, the OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Grey Bruce OPP is waiting for a post-mortem on the remains before identifying the deceased.

Officials say it will be challenging, if not impossible, to determine what caused the fire because of the intense damage.